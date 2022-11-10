Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 8 arrested for gambling, 3-L seized

Ludhiana: 8 arrested for gambling, 3-L seized

others
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 12:56 AM IST

The investigating officer, Amarjit Singh of Division Number 6 police station, Ludhiana, said patrolling was underway at Dholewal Chowk when they raided the house where arrested accused were gambling

Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against the arrested accused under the provisions of the Gambling Act and started investigating the matter. (HT FILE)
Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against the arrested accused under the provisions of the Gambling Act and started investigating the matter. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a house in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar area near Samrala Chowk and arrested eight persons for gambling, recovering 3-lakh cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vikrant Kumar of Kartar Nagar, Karanveer Singh of Basant Vihar, Gurpreet Singh of Field Ganj, Rahul of Hargobind Nagar, Sandeep Kumar of Ranjit Park, Ramesh Kumar of Mochpura Bazar, Ankur Kumar of Shimlapuri and Jaswinder Singh of Vishwakarma Colony.

The investigating officer, Amarjit Singh of Division Number 6 police station, said patrolling was underway at Dholewal Chowk when they raided the house, acting on a tip-off.

Singh said the police have registered an FIR against the accused under the provisions of the Gambling Act and started investigating the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out