Ludhiana: 8 arrested for gambling, 3-L seized

The city police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a house in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar area near Samrala Chowk and arrested eight persons for gambling, recovering ₹3-lakh cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vikrant Kumar of Kartar Nagar, Karanveer Singh of Basant Vihar, Gurpreet Singh of Field Ganj, Rahul of Hargobind Nagar, Sandeep Kumar of Ranjit Park, Ramesh Kumar of Mochpura Bazar, Ankur Kumar of Shimlapuri and Jaswinder Singh of Vishwakarma Colony.

The investigating officer, Amarjit Singh of Division Number 6 police station, said patrolling was underway at Dholewal Chowk when they raided the house, acting on a tip-off.

Singh said the police have registered an FIR against the accused under the provisions of the Gambling Act and started investigating the matter.