Ludhiana: Bittu slams AAP MLAs over taking credit of projects launched by Congress

Inspecting the ongoing work to renovate mini rose garden in Kidwai Nagar, Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Friday, accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs of inaugurating projects launched by the previous Congress government.

The project is being implemented under the Smart City Mission at a cost of around ₹3.5-crore.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi had also inspected the ongoing works and directed the contractor to expedite work. Pappi has announced to inaugurate the renovated garden in the last week of November.

While inspecting the works, Bittu proposed a few changes regarding the flooring of the badminton hall being constructed in the garden.

Further, Bittu lambasted the AAP MLAs stating that no additional fund has been issued for development works after AAP came to power in the state.

“The project to renovate mini rose garden, project to cover Shivaji Nagar nullah etc were launched by the Congress government, but AAP MLAs are now making false claims just to take credit of the projects. Public is aware of all the false claims and will give a befitting reply to AAP in the upcoming municipal elections,” said Bittu.

Meanwhile, Pappi criticised Bittu by stating that Bittu was seen nowhere in the city for last eight years and he has no contribution in the development projects.