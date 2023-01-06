Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Elderly woman loses gold earrings to snatchers

Ludhiana: Elderly woman loses gold earrings to snatchers

The victim has been identified as Darshan Kaur, 62, of Sooraj Nagar, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana. Kaur said she was walking back home from a gurdwara in her locality on Thursday evening, when two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched her earrings and fled

An elderly woman lost her gold earring to snatchers in Shimlapuri , Ludhiana. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An elderly woman lost her gold earring to snatchers in Shimlapuri on Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as Darshan Kaur, 62, of Sooraj Nagar, Shimlapuri. Kaur said she was walking back home from a gurdwara in her locality on Thursday evening, when two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched her earrings and fled. She raised the alarm, but to no avail.

ASI Bachittar Singh, investigating officer, said that the accused was captured roaming in the area on CCTV cameras.

Shimlapuri police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

