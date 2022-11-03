Ludhiana MC to implement Intelligent Traffic Management System at main junctions of city

Aiming to manage traffic and reduce waiting period at lights, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to implement Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) at all the major junctions of the city.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the office of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday. District and session judge Munish Singal, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Soumya Mishra, among other officials, also participated in the meeting.

Aggarwal said the timings of traffic lights would be managed automatically through traffic count sensors, and it would also have manual override mode in case of any emergencies. “It was also decided to make automatic traffic violations detection operational which will act as a deterrent for violators. This will support proper management of traffic, minimum waiting time at junctions for commuters and saving of critical fuel which in turn have financial benefits for the citizens of Ludhiana.” she said.

The MC and police would now conduct a survey in the city and junctions would be identified for the implementation of the project, said Aggarwal.

Project to install CCTV cameras in court complex to be implemented soon : MC

Aggarwal said the project to install security surveillance system in Ludhiana Court Complex also got a go ahead with the finalisation of implementation modalities within judiciary and police. “Soon the system will be implemented in the Court Complex and integrated with the police surveillance network,” she said.

The project to install CCTV cameras was proposed after the bomb blast witnessed in the court complex last year.