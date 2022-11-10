Ludhiana: NEP 2020 makes learning process more flexible, inter-disciplinary, says governor Banwarilal Purohit

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is aimed at effacing the artificial binary of curricular and extracurricular activities in the field of education, said Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was present as the guest of honour at the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards ceremony, organised by Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust on Wednesday.

As many as 1,500 students received scholarships worth ₹90-lakh, along with the awards, at the event held to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

Purohit said, “The NEP breaks the strict categorisation of education into commerce, arts, medical and non-medical streams and makes the learning process more flexible, inter-disciplinary and adaptive.”

He said, “Even after 75 years of independence, our country is struggling with the problems of poverty, illiteracy and inequality because of corruption.” He added that without universal access to education, no nation can claim demonstrable development.

He said schools should also impart values such as kindness, empathy, self-belief and respect for others among students, along with traditional education. He also motivated students to face every challenge and roadblock in life with calmness and confidence.

He said, “Marks cannot measure a student’s ability. It is my fervent appeal to all the schools and colleges across the state to foster the spirit of curiosity, innovation and excellence in students.”

Stating that in the technology-driven fast-changing world, challenges and opportunities abound, he said,”The best skill that educational institutions can impart to a student today is adaptability. Students must be trained to think quickly, be agile and innovate using cutting-edge technologies to solve the 21st-century problems.”

President of Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust Rakesh Bharti Mittal said 70 per cent of 1,500 scholarships being distributed by the trust will go to girl students. He said, “The trust has helped in the education and career mentorship of over 100 wards of late army personnel.”

The Sat Paul Mittal National Awards were started in 1992.

Guv inaugurates “The Mother Auditorium” at SACCM

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated ‘The Mother Auditorium’ at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management on Wednesday. Padma Bhushan recipient SP Oswal and other dignitaries welcomed the governor on the occasion.

A number of cultural events were performed by students on the occasion.

During his speech, the governor urged youth to shoulder the responsibility to take the country to new heights.College faculty and members of the governing body were also present on the occasion.