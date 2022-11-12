Ludhiana: Uttarakhand man held with 300-gm heroin

A team of the anti-narcotics wing of Ludhiana police arrested an Uttarakhand man on Friday with 300-gram heroin.

The accused has been identified as Paramvir Singh alias Marshal, 46, who is presently residing in E-Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that they arrested Paramvir Singh near his residence. Police have also recovered ₹40,000, an electronic weighing machine, 100 empty pouches and a Hyundai Creta SUV from his possession.

During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to smuggling heroin from Delhi and selling it in the city. A drugs case was registered against him at Sarabha Nagar police station. He was produced in court and remanded to two days in police custody.

Based on information received from Paramvir during interrogation, police arrested his brother-in-law Kanwaljit Singh alias Kappu, 33, with an illegal weapon near Arora Palace on Gill Road. A .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and two magazines were recovered from his possession. Kanwaljit stated that he bought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh. A case under sections of Arms Act was registered against him at Shimlapuri police station.

Man held with 1 kg opium, 24 gram ice drug

In another case, police arrested one Yadwinder Singh alias Rinkle, 39, of New Sham Nagar, Sunet village, with 24 gram ice drug, 1 kg opium and ₹10,000. Police also impounded his scooter.

The accused told police during questioning that procured the drugs from Delhi and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered against him at Sarabha Nagar police station.