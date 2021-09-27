Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: SPS hospital organises marathon to mark World Heart Day
SPS hospital organised the seventh heart marathon at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday to mark World Heart Day (Representative photo)
Ludhiana: SPS hospital organises marathon to mark World Heart Day

Satguru Partap Singh Hospital organised the seventh heart marathon at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday to mark World Heart Day, which is annually observed on September 29 around the globe
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Satguru Partap Singh Hospital organised the seventh heart marathon at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday to mark World Heart Day, which is annually observed on September 29 around the globe.

Participants from various states ran the marathon.

Pooran bagged the top spot in the 10km men race while Ravi secured second place. Neeraj was declared the second runner-up.

Meanwhile, Bharti won the 5 km women’s marathon. Sanju bagged the second spot, and Ujalwa stood third in the race.

In the children’s category, Rahul stood first. All winners were awarded cash prizes.

Managing director Jai Singh Sandhu awarded 1 lakh each to Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur and Para Olympians, Harvinder Singh and Nishad Kumar.

He also declared free lifelong treatment for the trio and their family at the said hospital.

Assistant deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar, who was the chief guest for the day, congratulated the officials of the SPS hospital for motivating the youth towards sports.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, and medical superintendent Dr Rajiv Dhaliwal were present.

