Magh Mela-2026: Colour-coded, animal-bird shaped signages to help pilgrims find their way

Pilgrims and tourists attending the upcoming Magh Mela-2026 will be guided by unique animal and bird shaped signages. For the first time, route indicators will feature distinctive shapes such as bats, butterflies, ants, dolphins, and crabs, along with separate colour codes for each route. Officials said this innovative system is aimed at making navigation easier for visitors. Different animal and bird shaped signages finalised for various routes. (Sourced)

A meeting on the installation of signages was held on Friday at Gandhi auditorium under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Saumya Agrawal. Officials said detailed discussions took place on route indicators and their designs during the meeting.

Deputy commissioner of police Pushkar Verma informed that around 5,200 signages will be installed across seven major routes leading to the Magh Mela area. These will be placed at diversion points, district borders, parking and holding areas, bus stands, railway stations, major intersections and at the boundaries of the fair area. Signages will also be installed at diversion points outside the district, he explained.

Specific animal-shaped signages have been planned for different locations. For instance, a bat-shaped signage will be placed at Colonelganj Inter College on the Lucknow–Pratapgarh route, a penguin at Chhota Baghara, a snail at Bakshi Bandh, an ant at IERT Parking No. 1, a dolphin at IERT Parking No. 2, an ant at Bharat Scouts and Guides, and a crab-shaped signage at NRIPT parking—all aimed at helping even those visitors who are illiterates or do not know English or local language.

Colour coding has also been finalised for all seven routes and approved in the meeting. Jaunpur route will have grey signages, Varanasi route mustard yellow, Mirzapur–Sonbhadra pink, Rewa–Satna purple, Kanpur–Kaushambi yellow, Lucknow green and Sultanpur brown signages, the official added.

Additionally, all signages will display emergency numbers, Mela helpline numbers and contact details of concerned officials, enabling devotees to seek immediate assistance in case of any problem.