Mahakumbh: Akharas, arti, cruise and more on tourists’ itinerary!

Even as the state government is expanding air connectivity along with strengthening road and rail connections to help pilgrims and tourists reach Prayagraj for Mahakumbh, it is also providing new facilities for tourists to visit the mela area.

In line with this, for the first time ‘Mahakumbh Walking Tours’ will be conducted by the state tourism department for the visitors to allow them a guided ‘up, close and personal’ experience of the once-in-12-year fair.

Prayagraj’s regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh said that these ‘Mahakumbh Walking Tour’ packages are especially aimed at the tourists coming to Mahakumbh.

Along with a tour on foot of vital Mahakumbh sites and the sprawling tent city, the facility of a water tour through a mini-cruise on Ganga and Yamuna rivers will be extended to the visitors. These tourists will also be provided with an opportunity to be a part of the Ganga Aarti in the evening on the Sangam banks.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has been given the responsibility for managing this ‘Mahakumbh Trek’ package and booking for these walking tours has already started on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation— https://upstdc.co.in/, she added.

The biggest attraction for the tourists coming to Mahakumbh is the camps of different Akharas (ancient Hindu monastic orders) and their traditions besides the ancient Indian art of Yoga and meditation which have global following.

Senior manager of Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, DP Singh said that keeping the interests of the tourists in mind, two separate walking tour packages have been designed.

The first package will start from the tent colony at Parade Ground where the tourists will be taken on a tour of the camps of Akharas in the mela area.

With the consent of the akharas, a Mahamandaleshwar (high priest) of specific akharas nominated by them will take these tourists on a tour of his camp and tell them about the unique traditions of the akhara. Tourists will be informed about the 13 different ancient akharas, shown and allowed to seek blessings of Naga Sadhus and Aghoris too.

After this, the tourists will be taken to the camps of Kalpvasis to witness the ancient tradition of month-long stay of austerity and make them interact with the Kalpvasis.

This will be a one-day package lasting around 5 hours starting from 7am during which the visitors would also get printed handouts with mela map, eco-friendly carry bags and mineral water bottles, he said.

The second Mahakumbh Walking Tour package will also be of one day. It will start from the floating restaurant of Rahi Triveni Darshan. From here, first of all, the tourists will be taken to the camp of Swami Chidananda Saraswatiji located at Triveni Pushp in Arail by mini cruise for practice of yoga, pranayam and meditation. Here the tourists will be served breakfast. After this, while taking a water tour, they will be made to observe and visit the camps of Akharas and Kalpvasis. They will also be served lunch besides a welcome drink. In the evening, they will also get an opportunity to participate in Ganga Aarti. This tour would last for 12 hours starting from 6am during which the visitors would also get printed handouts with mela map, eco-friendly carry bags and mineral water bottles, he said.