Mahakumbh: Saints of Anand Akhara enter mela area

The saints of Shaiv tradition’s Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara entered the Mela area with a majestic procession led by Naga Sanyasis, Acharyas, Mandaleshwars, and Mahamandaleshwars, riding elephants, horses, chariots, and camels on Monday. Saints taking part in the Chhavni Pravesh procession of Anand Akhara on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

As part of the ceremonial entry, the city and mela administration welcomed the sadhus and sanyasis with garlands and floral showers. The people of Prayagraj were graced with the rare sight of the Naga Sanyasis and received their blessings.

A guardian of Sanatan Dharma and cultural heritage, Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara’s Chhavni Pravesh commenced with grandeur. The procession began from Baghambari Gaddi, passing through Labor crossing and Matia Road, before reaching Alopi Devi crossing. It then proceeded from Dashashwamedh Ghat in Daraganj and entered the sacred Sangam area.

Throughout the journey, city besides administration extended warm welcome, showering flowers at multiple points. Upon entering the Sangam area, mela administration officials greeted and honoured the sadhus, sanyasis, and Mahamandaleshwars.

In the grand procession of Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara, the ‘Dharm Dhwaja’ led the way, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and devotional music. Following closely behind, the Naga Sanyasis, revered as protectors of Sanatan Dharma, marched with spears, lances, and swords in hand, carrying the idol of their Ishtadev, Lord Surya.

The chanting of Lord Surya’s name echoed throughout, while the Acharya, Mandaleshwar, and Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara, riding majestically on chariots, elephants, and horses, added to the splendour of the cantonment procession.

During the procession to the camp, under the guidance of Akhara president Shankaranand Giri and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balkanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Surendranand Giri, Secretary Kalu Giri Maharaj from Bareilly, along with female Mahamandaleshwar Sadhvi Manju, Shri Ji, and other saints and ascetics, entered the mela area while blessing the people.

The entry of Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara marked the final procession in the sequence of the Naga Sanyasis’ entry for Mahakumbh. Next in line, as per tradition and scheduled dates, are the Vaishnav Bairagi Akhara, Udasi Akhara, and Nirmal Akhara.

So far, Juna Akhara, Aawahan Akhara, Agni Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Atal Akhara, Niranjani Akhara and Anand Akhara have entered the fair till Monday.