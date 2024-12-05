Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh-2025: Paid meet-and-greet service at Prayagraj airport to smoothen out travel worries

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 05, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Under this new service, comprehensive support will be provided to travellers who require additional assistance

A ‘meet-and-greet service’ has been started at the Prayagraj airport with effect from December 4, to make air travel more convenient for passengers.

The meet-and-greet service being inaugurated at Prayagraj airport on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The meet-and-greet service being inaugurated at Prayagraj airport on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Under this new service, comprehensive support will be provided to travellers who require additional assistance. This includes the elderly, specially abled individuals, pregnant women, and unaccompanied minors, airport officials said.

The paid service will ensure a hassle-free travel experience by offering help with arrivals and departures, boarding assistance, and smooth transfers between different airport areas besides porter facility, car and ticket booking as well as seamless transfer to connecting flights as per the rules of the airlines concerned, officials explained.

This facility was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Airport Authority of India (AAI) regional executive director Dinesh Kumar Gautam and airport director Mukesh Chandra Upadhyay. Airport officials got the service inaugurated by air passengers Shankar Mittal, Madhu Shah and Govardhan Shah.

The service will be operated by the Fuel Marketing and Advertising company. General managers (operations) Sanjay Dulare, Pradeep Sagar and Atul Kannaujiya were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Airport officials shared that this facility is already available at many major airports of the country including New Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. For the convenience of passengers coming to the Mahakumbh, this facility has now started at Prayagraj Airport as well, they added.

Key benefits included in this service include reduced waiting times and personalised assistance from the moment travellers arrive at the airport until they board their flights, making the travel process more efficient and less stressful for them.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On