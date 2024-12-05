Mahakumbh-2025: Paid meet-and-greet service at Prayagraj airport to smoothen out travel worries

A ‘meet-and-greet service’ has been started at the Prayagraj airport with effect from December 4, to make air travel more convenient for passengers. The meet-and-greet service being inaugurated at Prayagraj airport on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Under this new service, comprehensive support will be provided to travellers who require additional assistance. This includes the elderly, specially abled individuals, pregnant women, and unaccompanied minors, airport officials said.

The paid service will ensure a hassle-free travel experience by offering help with arrivals and departures, boarding assistance, and smooth transfers between different airport areas besides porter facility, car and ticket booking as well as seamless transfer to connecting flights as per the rules of the airlines concerned, officials explained.

This facility was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Airport Authority of India (AAI) regional executive director Dinesh Kumar Gautam and airport director Mukesh Chandra Upadhyay. Airport officials got the service inaugurated by air passengers Shankar Mittal, Madhu Shah and Govardhan Shah.

The service will be operated by the Fuel Marketing and Advertising company. General managers (operations) Sanjay Dulare, Pradeep Sagar and Atul Kannaujiya were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Airport officials shared that this facility is already available at many major airports of the country including New Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. For the convenience of passengers coming to the Mahakumbh, this facility has now started at Prayagraj Airport as well, they added.

Key benefits included in this service include reduced waiting times and personalised assistance from the moment travellers arrive at the airport until they board their flights, making the travel process more efficient and less stressful for them.