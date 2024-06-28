Mahakumbh-2025 preparations: 53 police stations to get emergency medical rooms

At least 53 police stations in Prayagraj and adjoining districts will have medical rooms for emergency treatment of cops and visitors during the Mahakumbh-2025 religious fair. A budget of ₹14.35 crore has been allocated for constructing medical rooms at 28 police stations in Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Chitrakoot and Jaunpur districts. An aerial view shows devotees gathered at Sangam to take a holy dip (PTI File)

Approval for constructing medical rooms at 25 selected police stations in Prayagraj and other districts is still pending.

Police officials stated that these medical rooms will be equipped with medical staff and facilities for primary treatment during emergencies. They are being set up in preparation for the upcoming Mahakumbh, during which policemen from outside districts will be assigned Mela duties. These medical rooms will provide essential treatment to police personnel and pilgrims in case of emergencies.

The first phase will see medical rooms constructed at 28 police stations, including Manikpur, Kunda, and Hathigawa in Pratapgarh; Kokhraj and Saini in Kaushambi; Lalganj, Vindhyachal, Chilh, and Dramandganj in Mirzapur; Barsati, Sujanganj, Khuthan, Pawara, Machhlishehar, Sikrara, Badlapur, and Meerganj in Jaunpur; and Bargarh, Raipura, and Mau in Chitrakoot; as well as Unch, Aurai, and Gopiganj in Bhadohi; and Malwa, Kalyanpur, Khaga, Thariaon, and Aung in Fatehpur district.

ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar confirmed a budget of ₹14.35 crore has been approved for constructing these medical rooms.

Proposals for constructing medical rooms at remaining police stations like Karwai, Pahadi, and Rajapur in Chitrakoot; Kotwali in Pratapgarh and Fatehpur; Nawabganj, Mauaima, Soraon, Puramufti, Civil Lines, Manda, Koraon, Meja, Industrial Area, Naini, Karchhana, Kaundhiyara, Bara, Handia, Ghoorpur, Utraon, Sarai Inayat, Jhunsi, Phulpur, and Shankargarh in Prayagraj district are awaiting approval.

Additionally, transit accommodation is being constructed at some police stations and the Fourth Battalion PAC in Prayagraj and adjoining districts, each with a capacity of 112 persons. These transit hostels will house policemen arriving for Mela duties.