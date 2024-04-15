Mahakumbh-2025: UPSTDC sprucing up facilities in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) is revamping and sprucing up facilities at two of its hotels— Hotel Rahi Ilavart and Rahi Triveni Darshan—in Prayagraj. An artist’s view of how Hotel Rahi Triveni Darshan would look after revamp and new constructions. (Sourced)

The aim is to provide quality accommodation to tourists coming to the city for the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025.

Work is being undertaken at a cost of ₹9.07crore, said officials of the state tourism department.

The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to organise a grand Mahakumbh-2025 for the expected crowd of more than 40 crore devotees and tourists expected to visit the city for the once-in-12-year religious fair.

For accommodating the visitors, world-class facilities are being developed including setting up a mega tent city on the banks of Sangam and the tourism department is also making additional arrangements in the hotels of the department, the officials added.

The work of revamping Hotel Rahi Ilavart, located in the Civil Lines area of the city, is underway at full steam. Senior manager, UPSTDC, Prayagraj, DP Singh, said that the mission is being undertaken at a cost of ₹ 3.47 crore. This includes expansion and beautification of facilities. Under this, facade work is to be done in the hotel. Apart from the renovation of 20 rooms of the hotel and the banquet hall, work also includes upgrading the reception area, besides the kitchen and parking space. The work will be completed by September 2024, he added.

Likewise, Hotel Rahi Triveni Darshan, located on the banks of the Yamuna, is an enticing place to stay for tourists and devotees coming to Mahakumbh-2025. The view of Yamuna from the hotel truly enhances its beauty.

DP Singh said that construction work of a new building is going on here on behalf of UPSTDC. In all, 18 new rooms are being built here. Facade work is also going on. Apart from this, many other works are also to be done in it as part of the task being undertaken at a total cost of over ₹5.60 crore.