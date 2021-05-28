Home / Cities / Others / Maharashtra cabinet clears 252-crore relief package for Cyclone Tauktae-hit districts
Maharashtra cabinet clears 252-crore relief package for Cyclone Tauktae-hit districts

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to hike the compensation for those who suffered losses owing to Cyclone Tauktae, which had hit the coastal districts of the state last week
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to hike the compensation for those who suffered losses owing to Cyclone Tauktae, which had hit the coastal districts of the state last week. The cabinet cleared a relief package of 252 crore to compensate people for their agriculture losses, damages to residential structures, loss of livestock as well as to provide ex-gratia to the families of the victims.

Had the compensation been given as per the set National Disaster Response Fund, it would have amounted to 72 crore.

“The compensation for horticultural losses has been hiked to 50,000 per hectare, from the existing 18,000 and for the partial loss of residential structure from 6,000 to 15,000- 50,000 (depending on the losses). The complete loss of house will be compensated with 1.50 lakh against the existing 95,100. The financial aid for loss of utensils and clothing has been hiked by double to 5,000. Similarly, compensation for losses of coconut and betel nut trees has been hiked to 250 and 50 per tree, respectively. The ex-gratia for the loss of lives has been increased to 5 lakh,” a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had early this week announced compensation similar to the one given after Cyclone Nisarga last year.

Cyclone Tauktae has caused losses in about 10 districts, including seven in Konkan, and claimed 20 lives. It has damaged horticulture and crops on more than 16,000 hectares, and destroyed thousands of houses and government buildings.

