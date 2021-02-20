Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case: EOW hasn’t taken proof into consideration, Anna Hazare to court
charul.shah@htlive.com
Mumbai Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday claimed before a special anti-corruption bureau (ACB) court that he had on the basis of documentary evidence revealed the involvement of several political leaders in the alleged fraud at Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank, but the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police “did not even touch the allegations”.
Advocate Satish Talekar submitted that Hazare was the first person to raise the issue of large-scale irregularities at MSC Bank, especially with regards to the sale of the mortgaged cooperative sugar factories. Talekar added that on the basis of documentary evidence, Hazare had pointed out to high court the involvement of several political leaders. However, the investigating agency has claimed that there was no evidence of any criminality, without considering the material submitted by the social activist.
Talekar was arguing the protest petition filed by Hazare, opposing a report submitted by EOW, seeking to close the criminal case involving elected representatives of almost all political parties in the state.
Mumbai Police’s EOW had last September filed a closure report in the alleged Rs25,000-crore MSC Bank fraud case. The police filed a C summary (closure report) in the special ACB court after EOW’s special investigation team (SIT) found no criminal aspect to be investigated in the case.
The original complainant, along with other activists, had filed a protest petition asking the court to reject the report. Along with this, Hazare too approached the court earlier this week pleading it to discard the report and asked the police for further investigation, claiming that the closure report is filed under political pressure.
Hazare has claimed that he is the original complainant in this case and had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in 2018. He has alleged that the report has been filed without taking his statement.
“The IO (investigating officer) has deliberately given a colour of civil liability to the criminal acts pure and simple. The mens rea [criminal intent] as well as actus reus (criminal act) being present in the criminal actions of the accused, no other conclusion than commission of offences can be inferred,” Hazare has claimed in the petition.
The petition further stated that, “The illegalities committed either in sanction of illegal loans or illegal sale of sugar units were part of the larger conspiracy. The modus operandi of granting illegal loans in the name of a cooperative, Sugar Sahakari Karkhana (SSK), though intended for personal use of directors, non-repayment of dues causing sickness of SSKs and sale of SSKs at throwaway prices to their asides and associates who were on the earlier board of directors of the SSK or the MSC Bank or their kin or their party men was nothing but criminal conspiracy within the meaning of section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.”
The special court has now posted the matter for further hearing on March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyberabad police to get exclusive desk to resolve issues of transgenders
- The programme was organised to provide an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected to every day of their lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case: EOW hasn’t taken proof into consideration, Anna Hazare to court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling arena killings: SIT recovers two more pistols from accused coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist: Power supply to 36,000 defaulters disconnected in 17 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debt-ridden elderly farmer, son end life in Punjab’s Dasuya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
54-yr-old who left Silicon Valley for TN village looks to nurture local talent
- Businessman Sridhar Vembu, founder-CEO of Zoho Corporation, shifted to Tenkasi in October 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will drop cases against anti-CAA protesters: TN CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases on rise, next 15 days crucial for Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
365 samples, including 90 from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope take count of Covid-positive Maharashtra ministers to 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Startup mantra: Technology and defence create a whole new battlefield for innovation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Makeshift structure comes up near site of razed Chandni Chowk temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After turbulent year, auto expo a refreshing change for Ludhiana's industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No two-wheeler riders without helmets to be allowed access to govt offices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox