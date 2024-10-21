Menu Explore
Man allegedly killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 21, 2024 05:02 PM IST

With this incident, 52 persons have been killed by Maoists so far this year in separate places of Bastar division, comprising seven districts, according to police

The Maoists have allegedly killed a man in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district after accusing him of being a police informer, police on Monday.

The Sukma police said that an operation is on to nab the killers and combing operation in the nearby area is going on. (Representational image)
The Sukma police in a statement said that the deceased was identified as Markam Anda of Metaguda village under Kistaram police station limits.

“Maoists were suspicious that Anda was a police informer and on Sunday, they have killed him with sharp-edged weapons when he was in the village. After police were alerted about the incident a team was rushed to the area and the body was brought to Sukma,” the statement said.

Police said that an operation is on to nab the killers and combing operation in the nearby area is going on.

On October 8, Maoists allegedly killed a 55-year-old man on the suspicion of being a police informer in Bijapur district.

With this incident, 52 persons have been killed by Maoists so far this year in separate places of Bastar division, comprising seven districts, according to police.

