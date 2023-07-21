Assam man held for killing woman he was in relationship with

A 21-year-old man has been arrested from Assam’s Hailakandi for allegedly abducting and killing a 19-year-old woman he was in a relationship with. Police identified the accused as Pinak Suklabaidya. (Getty Images)

The woman’s mutilated body was recovered three days after she went missing from Silchar town on July 15, sparking anger. Hundreds of people blocked roads in Silchar and stopped police from taking her body to a crematorium. They threw stones and vandalised police vehicles.

Police superintendent Numal Mahatta said that they identified the suspect Pinak Suklabaidya within 24 hours of recovering the body. “The woman was in a relationship with Suklabaidya...he killed her on July 15 as per the initial investigation. We arrested him on Wednesday,” Mahatta said.

He added Suklabaidya, who lived in Bengaluru, met the woman on July 15 after returning home on July 13 and took her 30 kilometres away from Silchar and strangled her. “He left the body in an under-construction building and went to Guwahati,” he said.

Mahatta said Suklabaidya has been booked under India Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), and 201 (trying to destroy evidence).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON