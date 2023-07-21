Home / Cities / Others / Assam man held for killing woman he was in relationship with

Assam man held for killing woman he was in relationship with

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jul 21, 2023 08:50 AM IST

The 19-year-old woman’s mutilated body was recovered this week three days after she went missing from Silchar town on July 15, sparking anger

A 21-year-old man has been arrested from Assam’s Hailakandi for allegedly abducting and killing a 19-year-old woman he was in a relationship with.

Police identified the accused as Pinak Suklabaidya. (Getty Images)
Police identified the accused as Pinak Suklabaidya. (Getty Images)

The woman’s mutilated body was recovered three days after she went missing from Silchar town on July 15, sparking anger. Hundreds of people blocked roads in Silchar and stopped police from taking her body to a crematorium. They threw stones and vandalised police vehicles.

Police superintendent Numal Mahatta said that they identified the suspect Pinak Suklabaidya within 24 hours of recovering the body. “The woman was in a relationship with Suklabaidya...he killed her on July 15 as per the initial investigation. We arrested him on Wednesday,” Mahatta said.

He added Suklabaidya, who lived in Bengaluru, met the woman on July 15 after returning home on July 13 and took her 30 kilometres away from Silchar and strangled her. “He left the body in an under-construction building and went to Guwahati,” he said.

Mahatta said Suklabaidya has been booked under India Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), and 201 (trying to destroy evidence).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out