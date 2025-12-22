A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating as a police sub-inspector and fraudulently marrying a woman and demanding hefty dowry, in Nizamabad area of Azamgarh, police said. Man arrested for impersonating as SI, deceiving wife and in-laws

The accused was identified as Pradeep Yadav, 28, a resident of village Madna under Ahraula police station. A sub-inspector’s uniform, a fake identity card, a fake appointment/joining letter, and a large number of forged documents were recovered from him after he was nabbed on Saturday.

Circle officer Astha Jaiswal said that a woman, resident of Mithanpur Hadi Ali under Nizamabad police station had filed a complaint alleging that the accused, Pradeep Yadav, had married her on February 16, 2022, claiming to be a PAC constable/sub-inspector, and had taken approximately ₹8 lakh in dowry, gold ornaments, and household items.

Later, the accused and his family members demanded additional dowry and a vehicle and subjected her to harassment. The accused also took another ₹1 lakh from her by falsely promising her selection in the UPSI 2023 and claimed the money was for medical expenses. The investigation revealed that the accused had no connection with the police department, said circle officer, Sadar, Astha Jaiswal.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 85, 205, 318(4), 351(3) BNS and 3/4 DP Act at Nizamabad Police Station, added the officer.

On December 20, information was received that Yadav was trying to threaten the victim. The police team reached the spot and arrested the accused Pradeep Yadav. Sections 204, 319(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) were added to the case.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and stated that, driven by greed, he fraudulently prepared fake identity cards and appointment letters of a constable and a sub-inspector.

The accused married while posing as a constable and obtained ₹1 lakh from his in-laws on the pretext of selection and medical examination in the 2023 Sub-Inspector recruitment.

The accused misled his wife and in-laws, claiming to be posted at Colonelganj police station in Prayagraj, and earned money through deception by wearing a sub-inspector’s uniform. He lived in a rented room in Prayagraj and sustained himself through these illegal activities, the officer added.