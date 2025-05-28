Man arrested for killing 65-yr-old woman in Kaushambi

Personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Sarai Akil Police of Kaushambi district arrested a milkman in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old woman found strangled in her house in Barai village in Sarai Akil late evening on May 25. The accused and the victim were in a relationship, and the former murdered her after she allegedly refused to have physical relationship with him on the fateful day, police said. (Pic for representation)

The victim, Sanwari Devi, originally from Ganja village in Prayagraj, was married to Krishna Kumar Singh of Barai village. The couple had no children, and Krishna Kumar left her after about three years of marriage. Since then, she lived alone at her in-laws’ ancestral home and earned a living through farming.

On evening of May 25, neighbours noticed a foul smell coming out of her house and on entering the premises, they found her lying dead on a cot. Sarai Akil police, led by CO (Chail) Satyendra Tiwari, reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The post-mortem report confirmed she was strangled. A white cloth was found tied around her neck, and blood had come out from her nose and ears.

A case of murder was registered against unknown persons on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Sudeep Kumar Singh.

SP Kaushambi Rajesh Kumar formed two teams under SOG in-charge Prabhunath Singh and Sarai Akil SHO Sunil Kumar Singh for solving the murder.

ASP Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday informed that that 55-year-old accused Dinesh Kumar Sen alias Guddu, a resident of village Barai and a milkman by profession has been arrested for the murder.

He used to deliver milk and other essential items to the deceased’s house and the two had been in a relationship for the past two years. Meanwhile, the accused started having some problems with his throat. On the night of May 23, the woman refused to have a physical relation with him due to her suspicion of him suffering from cancer. Enraged over the issue, the accused first strangled the woman with his hands and then again strangled her with a piece of cloth and killed her.

SOG in-charge Prabhunath Singh said that after committing the murder, the accused Dinesh Kumar Sen left with the mobile phone of the deceased. He threw the mobile in the drain near his house. When the police took out the call details of the mobile number of the deceased, she had last talked to the accused. On this basis, the accused was taken into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The police have also recovered the mobile phones of both the accused and the victim.