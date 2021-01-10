Man complains to police over death threats by unknown caller in Greater Noida
Noida: A Greater Noida resident has approached police after he received a call from an unknown number where the caller allegedly threatened to kill him after three days. The police said that they are investigating the case as the complainant has some property dispute.
Naveen Bhati, the complainant who is a resident of Shahadra village in Noida Sector 141, runs a private school in the neighbourhood.
Bhati said that he received the call at 7.55pm on January 7. “The caller started abusing me without any provocation as soon as I received the call,” he said.
“Be ready...after three days I will kill you...I am calling from a jail. You have only three days. You can meet people you like and eat whatever you want in three days,” the caller allegedly told him.
An audio of the phone call is also in the public domain, the police said. A case was registered on January 8 against an unknown person under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of IPC at Surajpur police station.
When contacted, Bhati said, “I have a property dispute with some local people in the neighbourhood over two acres of land. I recently planned to fence the plot and some people objected to it. I suspect they have hired the killer to eliminate me,” he said.
The Surajpur police have launched an investigation into the matter. Dilip Kumar Singh, in-charge of Surajpur police station, said, “We are investigating the matter and prima facie it appears the caller faked that he was calling from the jail. The victim has some property dispute. We are investigating the matter from all angles. The criminal will be arrested soon.”
