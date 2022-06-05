Man duped by sister on pretext of providing job to his sons

Fraudsters duped a man of ₹12 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to his sons.

The man lodged an FIR in this connection at Dhumanganj police station against his sister, niece and two others on Friday.

In his complaint given to the police, Ashok Yadav said that his sister first took ₹4 lakh cash in 2019 on the pretext of providing a job to his younger son. Later, she assured Ashok of providing a job to his elder son as she had close relations with the high court officials. Ashok paid a total of ₹12 lakh to his sister Asha Yadav, niece Anshu, Saurabh Dubey and Vijay Anand via online transfer and cash. However, the name of his son was not on the list of selected candidates issued by the high court in June 2020. Later his niece Anshu sent the fake result of the examination on his Whatsapp. Ashok found it to be fake when he crosschecked it on the high court website. Ashok alleged that he was threatened when he asked his sister and her aides to return his money. Ashok further claimed that his sister runs a gang to dupe unemployed youths. Dhumanganj police said further investigations were being carried out in this connection.