Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mohali

A 24-year-old man from Jind, Haryana, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in front of a park in Shahi Majra on Sunday morning.

Police said that prima facie, it does not appear to be a murder, but they are still awaiting the autopsy report to clear the air. “There were no injury marks on the body and no signs of struggle were found either. We have kept the body in the mortuary of the local civil hospital and are awaiting the postmortem report, which will reveal the exact cause of death,” said Sumit Mour, station house officer, Phase 1 police Station.

Police suspect the deceased might have been in the city to appear for an exam, as some related documents and clothes were found from a bag found near his body.

“We got to know about the body early in the morning. There is a possibility that the body was lying there since midnight. We are also checking for a possibility if the deceased consumed anything,” shared another cop.

The SHO added that on the basis of initial circumstantial evidence, inquest proceedings has been initiated, but police might eventually add criminal sections if any foul play is established in the autopsy report.