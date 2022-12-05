Man held for raping 5-year-old boy in Noida

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a five-year-old boy on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Tushar alias Gullu, a resident of Dankaur village. Police added that he works as a daily wage worker in Gujarat and came home about a fortnight ago.

“Around 11.30am on Saturday, the five-year-old boy was playing outside his house. Tushar called him to the terrace of his house on the pretext of showing him monkeys and raped him. The minor was in a state of shock and went home crying,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station.

SHO Singh added that the boy reached his home with blood around his private parts and informed his parents about his ordeal. Later, the victim’s father registered a complaint at Dankaur police station. “The victim’s medical examination has been conducted,” he added.

A case has been registered under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, police said, adding that they have also added Section 5/6 of the Pocso Act, which is usually used in crimes that are more serious in nature and involves penetrative sexual assault.

Police said that the suspect was arrested and sent to judicial custody, adding that they have informed the matter to the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and a counselling session has been scheduled for the child and his family members on Monday.