IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Man held in Rohtas with 129 oxy cylinders
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man held in Rohtas with 129 oxy cylinders

PATNA The police on Friday arrested a man in Rohtas and seized 129 oxygen cylinders he had hoarded to sell in the black market
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:42 PM IST

PATNA

The police on Friday arrested a man in Rohtas and seized 129 oxygen cylinders he had hoarded to sell in the black market.

The accused, Bikash Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Nagar under Dehri police station of Rohtas district, was selling jumbo oxygen cylinders, which have a capacity of 47 litres, for 35,000 a piece, five times higher the actual price.

“He was trying to sell the cylinders illegally in the black market for an exorbitant price,” said a statement from Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Bharti.

“Posing as a relative of a Covid patient, a police officer on Friday noon approached Bikash to negotiate the price of an oxygen cylinder. After bargaining, he agreed to give a cylinder for 35,000. Thereafter, the police raided the accused’s shop on station road and seized 129 oxygen cylinders, a gauge and other equipment,” the SP said.

“We have booked Bikash under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act,” Bharti said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed he procured oxygen cylinders from West Bengal.

As many as 25 people have been arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, life-saving medicines, injections and oximeters across the state, according to the Bihar Police headquarters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP