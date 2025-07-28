Man kills father, mother and sister over property dispute in Ghazipur

A 37-year-old man allegedly murdered his father, mother, and younger sister over property dispute in Delia village City Kotwali police station area of Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said. (Pic for representation)

The deceased have been identified as Shivram Yadav, 70, his wife Jamuni Devi, 65, and daughter Kusum, 35. The accused has been identified as Abhay, said a police officer.

Superintendent of police Ghazipur Iraj Raja, additional superintendent of police, city Gyanendra Nath Prasad and circle officer Shekhar Senger reached the spot. An axe has also been recovered from the spot, added the officer. The police have sent the bodies for post mortem. However, the accused has been absconding.

According to police, an initial probe revealed that Shivram has a total of three bighas of land and around a month ago, he jhjave 15 biswa land to his daughter Kusum.

Neighbours said that Kusum was married 15 years ago, but she got separated from her husband after a few years, and since then she was living with her parents in their home.

Abhay had resentment over this issue and his resentment further increased when his father gave a part of the land to Kusum. Abhay was furious with this decision of his father.

Police said that after an argument, Abhay chased his mother, father and sister with an axe and allegedly attacked them several times. Later, the locals reached the spot, but it was too late by then.

Superintendent of police Ghazipur Iraj Raja said three police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused and he will be nabbed soon.