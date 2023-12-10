Man shot by masked miscreants allegedly after robbery in Naini

Unidentified masked miscreants shot a man after allegedly robbing him of his cash late on Sunday night near the Old Yamuna Bridge under the jurisdiction of the Naini police station. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, according to the police. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

As per reports, the victim Rakesh Kumar Patel, a 30-year-old resident of the Madkauni area in Naini and an electrician by profession, had gone to visit his sister admitted to a hospital in the Jhalwa area. While returning home on his bike on Sunday night, he stopped under the Old Yamuna Bridge to relieve himself. At this point, two miscreants on a scooty intercepted him. They snatched Rakesh’s purse, and when they attempted to take away his bike and mobile, Rakesh resisted. In response, one of the miscreants brandished a pistol and shot Rakesh. The miscreants then fled towards Phulmandi. Rakesh sustained a bullet injury in his leg and arm but managed to call the police control room. He was subsequently admitted to SRN Hospital for treatment.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Rakesh informed the police that the miscreants had looted his purse containing ₹3,000 in cash and the keys to his bike.

Meanwhile, the station house officer of Naini Police Station, Yashpal Singh, denied the occurrence of a looting incident but confirmed that the man had been shot by miscreants. He added that the police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.