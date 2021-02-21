Man shot dead in Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was shot dead in Shyam Vihar area of Najafgarh on Sunday evening, police said.

Senior officers said Naresh Singh, who worked as a financer for local property agents, was shot at least ten times. They said initial investigation suggest that the murder could be a fallout of a financial dispute over ₹6-7 lakh and a car.

Investigators said Singh lived in Dharmpura, Najafgarh. They said the incident took place at 8.30pm when Singh with sitting with at least four others near a property dealer’s shop in Shyam Vihar.

“According to witnesses, 4-5 men reached there in a car and opened fire on Singh. He was shot multiple times. As he collapsed, the men fled the spot in the car. Singh’s friends rushed him to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. The matter was reported to the police and Singh’s family was also informed. His body was sent for a post mortem examination,” said a senior police officer.

Crime and forensics team were also rushed to the spot.

The police officer said during initial probe locals identified one of the assailants as Neeraj Tehlan, a 30-year-old resident of Nangli Sakrawati, a village on the outskirts of Najafgarh.

“We have established that some months ago, Tehlan borrowed ₹6-7 lakh from Singh but was not being able to return the money. As a guarantee, Singh had kept Tehlan’s Hyundai Creta car with him. On February 1, Tehlan went to Singh’s house and took his car. This led to an argument between them and both threatened each other of dire consequences,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said it seems that following the enmity over the money and the car, Tehlan killed Singh on Sunday evening. “Preliminary medical examination has confirmed that he was shot at least ten times. A case of murder has been registered and efforts to trace Tehlan and his associates are underway,” the DCP said.

The police are also probing if any of the assailants have a criminal record or association with any gangs.

“The matter is being probed from all possible angles,” the DCP said.