Manipur approves compensatory packages for violence affected farmers

The Manipur cabinet has approved the second phase of compensatory packages for farmers affected by unprecedented conflict in the state under the scheme of the ministry of home affairs. On March 11, the Manipur government distributed benefits worth ₹ 18.91 crore under Phase I compensatory package. (Manipur assembly)

“The phase II compensatory package worth ₹13.30 crore will benefit 2070 farmers whose agricultural fields have failed due to the present situation in the state,” state health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, who also holds the information and public relations portfolio said.

Also Read: Manipur bans renaming of places, makes it punishable by up to 3 years in jail

On March 11, the Manipur government distributed benefits worth ₹18.91 crore under Phase I compensatory packages for 3,483 farmers.

It may be noted that hundreds of acres of agricultural fields at the fringes of the valley and lying at the foothills have been wasted and left unattended due to threats posed by the ongoing conflict in the state.

According to a study by the state agriculture department, as many as 5,901 farmers were found affected.