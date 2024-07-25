 Manipur approves compensatory packages for violence affected farmers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur approves compensatory packages for violence affected farmers

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 25, 2024 11:21 AM IST

The phase II compensatory package worth ₹13.30 crore will benefit 2,070 farmers whose agricultural fields have failed due to the present situation in the state

The Manipur cabinet has approved the second phase of compensatory packages for farmers affected by unprecedented conflict in the state under the scheme of the ministry of home affairs.

On March 11, the Manipur government distributed benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.91 crore under Phase I compensatory package. (Manipur assembly)
On March 11, the Manipur government distributed benefits worth 18.91 crore under Phase I compensatory package. (Manipur assembly)

“The phase II compensatory package worth 13.30 crore will benefit 2070 farmers whose agricultural fields have failed due to the present situation in the state,” state health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, who also holds the information and public relations portfolio said.

Also Read: Manipur bans renaming of places, makes it punishable by up to 3 years in jail

On March 11, the Manipur government distributed benefits worth 18.91 crore under Phase I compensatory packages for 3,483 farmers.

It may be noted that hundreds of acres of agricultural fields at the fringes of the valley and lying at the foothills have been wasted and left unattended due to threats posed by the ongoing conflict in the state.

According to a study by the state agriculture department, as many as 5,901 farmers were found affected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur approves compensatory packages for violence affected farmers
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On