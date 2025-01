The Manipur government on Tuesday ordered a major reshuffle of a total of 70 officers on Tuesday, days after the state’s new governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, took office. (Representative file photo)

The reshuffle involves 60 IAS, IRS, IFS, MCS officers, as well as ten police officers, including seven IPS officers and three Manipur Police Service officers.

The orders, signed by chief secretary Prashant Kumar Singh and issued in the name of the governor, came shortly after Bhalla, a former home secretary, took office.

Among the key appointments, Paudunthang Vaiphei, IAS, currently serving as Director General/SAT, has been posted as additional chief secretary and director general/SAT. Arurak Bajpai, IFS, currently posted as PCCP/HoFF, will take on the role of additional chief secretary for textiles, commerce, and industries, as well as PCCF.

Both notifications stated that the reshuffling will take effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders.