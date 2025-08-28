Manipur: Stepfather, mother convicted in child sexual assault case; one acquitted

A fast-track special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Manipur on Wednesday convicted a man and his wife in a child sexual assault case while acquitting a third accused for lack of evidence. The court has fixed a separate date for sentencing of the two convicts. (Representative file photo)

Delivering the judgment, special judge (POCSO) Rk. Memcha Devi held the 58-year-old accused guilty under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 for repeatedly assaulting his minor stepdaughter.

The court observed that the accused, who occupied a position of trust as the victim’s stepfather, had subjected the child to prolonged sexual abuse.

The court also convicted the victim’s biological mother under Section 21 of the POCSO Act for failing to report the offence despite being aware of the repeated assaults committed by her husband.

The court acquitted a third accused, a 51-year-old-man, after the court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove his involvement. His bail bonds were ordered to be cancelled.

The case began with a first information report (FIR) filed in August 2019, when the minor reported continuous abuse by her stepfather with the knowledge of her mother.

During trial, the prosecution relied on the victim’s statement under Section 164 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), medical evidence, and witness testimonies, which the court found credible and corroborative.

The judgment noted the gravity of the crime and the breach of parental responsibility, stressing the need to protect vulnerable children from abuse within families. The court has fixed a separate date for sentencing of the two convicts.