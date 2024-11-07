Manipur: Two injured after sustaining bullet injuries in separate incidents

Two persons including a woman hostel resident, sustained bullet injuries in separate incidents on Wednesday night in Manipur, police said. Both the injured persons are undergoing treatment. (Representative file photo)

The first incident occurred at around 12:10am on Wednesday along the Ningthoukhong to ITI road near Bishnupur police station.

According to district police, the injured person has been identified as Khwairakpam Amarjit, 25, a resident of Thamnapokpi Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district.

According to police, Amarjit was shot by unidentified armed persons, sustaining a bullet injury near his left collarbone.

He was immediately rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, where he is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered at Bishnupur Police Station, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

In another incident, an 18-year-old hostel resident was injured by a stray bullet.

The incident occurred around 7:30pm on Wednesday while she was staying at her hostel in Lamphel, Imphal.

According to Imphal West District Police, a stray bullet struck her, injuring her lower hip after which she was taken to RIMS Hospital and later transferred to Shija Hospital for further treatment.

A case regarding this incident is yet to be registered.