Manipur: Two injured after sustaining bullet injuries in separate incidents
Nov 07, 2024 02:54 PM IST
The first incident occurred at around 12:10am on Wednesday along the Ningthoukhong to ITI road near Bishnupur police station
Two persons including a woman hostel resident, sustained bullet injuries in separate incidents on Wednesday night in Manipur, police said.
The first incident occurred at around 12:10am on Wednesday along the Ningthoukhong to ITI road near Bishnupur police station.
According to district police, the injured person has been identified as Khwairakpam Amarjit, 25, a resident of Thamnapokpi Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district.
According to police, Amarjit was shot by unidentified armed persons, sustaining a bullet injury near his left collarbone.
He was immediately rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, where he is undergoing treatment.
A case has been registered at Bishnupur Police Station, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
In another incident, an 18-year-old hostel resident was injured by a stray bullet.
The incident occurred around 7:30pm on Wednesday while she was staying at her hostel in Lamphel, Imphal.
According to Imphal West District Police, a stray bullet struck her, injuring her lower hip after which she was taken to RIMS Hospital and later transferred to Shija Hospital for further treatment.
A case regarding this incident is yet to be registered.