Now, conflict erupts between Naga, Meitei groups

The 18-month long crisis in Manipur seems to have entered a new phase with security forces gearing up to deal with a new challenge –– friction between Naga groups in the state's Senapati district and Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol (AT).

While AT has been accused by Kuki groups of launching attacks against them over the past 18 months, this is the first time that Naga groups have gone against it. Over the past 18 months, as Meiteis and Kukis have clashed, the Nagas have not fought with either of the groups. Even as buffer zones separate the Kuki and Meitei residents, who live in different districts, the state’s Naga residents live with both communities.

Security officials are worried that this could change.

On Sunday evening, as a 48-hour shutdown of the district called by Senapati’s three prominent Naga groups ended, they announced an indefinite blockade of all commercial vehicles going towards Imphal. The three, Naga People’s Organisation (NPO), Senapati District Students Association (SDSA), and Senapati District Women’s Association (SDWA) have been protesting the recent abduction and assault of two Naga traders allegedly by Arambai Tenggol on October 31.

The Naga groups have two demands –– a public apology from Arambai Tenggol (AT) and action against those involved in the incident. AT is an influential Meitei group, at the forefront of clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.

The three groups also sent a memorandum to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh through Senapati’s district magistrate that mentions the details of the abduction and extortion involving the two Naga traders, although it does not name AT. The memorandum claims that there was no attempt by civil society organisations (CSOs) representing the involved community to mediate or redress the issue.

A Saloni Tony, president of the Senapati District Students Association, said, “For all these months, Nagas have been neutral. We want both Meitei and Kuki groups to know through this economic blockade that our patience is running out. Naga traders are being extorted and harassed. In the latest case, the two Naga traders were abducted and taken to the Arambai Tenggol camp. This is not the lone incident. Naga people are becoming victims of extortion from both groups.”

Tony said that the group has two demands –– a public apology by Arambai Tenngol and action against all those who were involved in the extortion.

Meanwhile, M John Thangal, general secretary of the Naga People’s Organisation, said, “All commercial vehicles going to Imphal have been stopped . This will continue unless AT apologies and brings forward those who were involved in the recent case. We are still waiting for the Manipur government to act and book those involved in the case under stringent sections. Nagas are neutral in the current clashes but they should not become victims of those extorting or collecting illegal taxes.”

The Manipur police in a statement around midnight on Sunday said that an AT member named Khullem Sanjeep aka Bhim (30) was arrested for the assault of the two men from Senapati.

Officials in the Manipur government said backchannel talks are being held with Naga leaders to diffuse the situation and ensure that the crime is not given a communal or ethnic colour. “Talks are being held with Naga civil society organisations. The crime (assault) did not happen because of the victim’s ethnicity. It was a crime by criminals. Action is being taken against those responsible. The issue with Naga people will be sorted out soon,” a government official aware of the probe said.

Meanwhile, a senior security force officer posted on the ground said there is no change in the security because the state government authorities are trying to open the blockade through talks with Naga groups and not use force in the situation.

Last month, the Manipur police formed a special cell to stop the increasing menace of militant groups extorting people in the name of taxes. Police had then confirmed that the cell, under an additional director general rank officer, was formed because of a high number of extortion cases being reported in the state amid the ethnic clashes.

The Kuki-Zo tribes dominating the hills and the Meiteis, who are a majority in the valley, have been engaged in deadly clashes since May 3, 2023. At least 230 people have been killed and tens of thousands have had to leave homes that are now in rival communities’ strongholds in the 18 months since.