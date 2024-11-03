Menu Explore
Naga group imposes 24-hour shutdown in Manipur’s Senapati district

ByThomas Ngangom
Nov 03, 2024 04:06 PM IST

The Naga People’s Organisation said that the Naga community has continued to face harassment and extortion due to the ongoing violence in Manipur

The Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) has imposed a 24-hour total shutdown and restricted all commercial vehicular movement in Manipur’s Senapati district, including on National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur), in protest against continuous harassment and extortion, which has persisted since the onset of the ethnic conflict in the state.

The Naga group said that the total shutdown would take effect from 4pm on Saturday. (Representational image)

In a memorandum submitted to chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday through the deputy commissioner of Senapati, the NPO said that the total shutdown would take effect from 4pm on Saturday. It said that due to the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Naga community has continued to face harassment and extortion.

The NPO said the community has endured numerous hardships over an extended period, and a recent alarming incident has exacerbated the situation. Two individuals, V Hrangao Blesson of Kodom Khullen village and Dalou of Liyai Khullen village in Senapati district, were allegedly targeted in an attempted murder and were extorted for a sum of 61,400 at gunpoint with sophisticated weapons.

The memorandum said that despite the severity of the incident, there has been no intervention address or resolve the issue. Although the victims are aware of the parties involved, the culprits are attempting to feign innocence, it added.

It said as a measure to protect the Naga people and maintain peace and harmony in the district, the total shutdown has been imposed. The organisation cautioned that the protest may escalate, if necessary steps are not taken promptly.

