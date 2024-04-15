 Maoists fire BGL shells on security camp in Bijapur; no injuries reported - Hindustan Times
Maoists fire BGL shells on security camp in Bijapur; no injuries reported

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 15, 2024 05:54 PM IST

The Maoists had called for a bandh in five states--Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra-- on Monday

The Maoists fired Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells on a camp of security forces in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh during the wee hours of Monday, four days ahead of polling for the Lok Sabha in the Bastar region.

Police said a search operation in the area is underway. (Representative Image)
Police said that no injuries were reported and a search operation in the area is underway.

On Monday, the Maoists called for a bandh in five states falling under Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoists), which include Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, protesting against an encounter in which, they claimed, villagers including their cadres were killed on April 1.

People familiar with the matter said that the bandh was successful in some areas of Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur.

“Movement of big vehicles was less because of the bandh in inner parts of Bastar,” said a police officer.

Inspector general of police , Bastar range, Sunderaj P said there were a couple of BGL shells fired around 200 meters away from Chutwahi Camp in Bijapur District.

“After retaliatory action by troops, the firing stopped, and the Maoists absconded. No injuries were reported, and the area is being searched,” said the IG.

Commenting on the bandh, the IG said, in the last two weeks the Maoists have issued bandh calls on three occasions but there wasn’t any support from the native population on all these three occasions.

“On the other hand, the residents of the area are getting irritated and annoyed by such nuisances of naxals. Moreover, frequent bandh calls are a sign of the frustration and fear in the naxal camps due to the huge setbacks in recent times,” he added.

“As per their modus operandi to distract the attention of the native population as well as their own cadres from their setbacks, the naxal formations issue bandh calls. People have understood all these tricks of Maoists and therefore Maoists are not going to achieve much through these kinds of meaningless and destructive acts,” the IG said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Maoists fire BGL shells on security camp in Bijapur; no injuries reported
Monday, April 15, 2024
