Emphasis on promotion of rental housing, no more mixed land use streets

The draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 focuses on promoting rental housing and development of small format housing in the Capital, advocating a paradigm shift in DDA’s role from developer to facilitator in the housing sector with the private sector taking the lead in implementation of policies such as land pooling.

The draft plan also proposes major changes in the development control norms to preserve the residential character of localities and prevent rampant commercialisation while allowing mixed-use development.

The plan was placed in the public domain on Wednesday to invite objections and suggestions from the citizens. Once approved and notified by the Centre, the master plan will provide a policy framework for the development of the Capital. It has been prepared by DDA.





Emphasis on rental housing

“There is a need to address the housing needs of students, single working men and women, migrants, etc. through affordable housing, rental housing, hostels, studio apartments, serviced apartments, dormitories, etc,” the draft read. It also said the large unsold housing stock may also be brought back into circulation through the rental option.

Rental and affordable housing should be promoted within the city, particularly in areas closer to transit. “Given the high cost of land in developed parts of the city this also ensures availability of housing for a variety of income groups closer to their workplaces, thereby minimising travel trip distances,” the draft reads.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other concerned public agencies may take up dedicated affordable public rental housing projects close to activity centres (industrial areas, educational hubs, etc.). To manage rental assets, public agencies will be allowed to rope in Rental Management Agencies and housing aggregators. An online portal will be developed giving information regarding availability, location, rentals, a DDA official said .

AK Jain, former planning commissioner with the DDA, said, “It is a good move to provide for rental housing. A large section of the population can’t afford to buy houses, but need affordable space to stay. There has been a decline in rental housing and this policy will arrest the problem. But we need a strong grievance redressal body.”

As per the draft plan, “A paradigm shift is envisaged in the supply scenario, with the private sector leading the development/redevelopment of housing over the plan period. Public agencies shall play the role of a ‘facilitator’ and ensure ease of doing business, through appropriate regulatory environments.”

As per the draft plan, the land pooling policy under which 17-20 lakh dwelling units are to be constructed on the outskirts of the city and Transit-Oriented Development in which residential projects will be planned near transit hubs, will see major participation from private developers.

No more mixed land use streets

The draft MPD-2041 has proposed some changes in the development control norms to address the issue of rampant commercialisation in residential areas, planned development in greenbelt areas and providing space for more commercial development.

As per the new provisions, which will come into effect once the plan is notified, no new street, specially in residential areas, will be notified as mixed-use or commercial streets. DDA officials said that while mixed land use development for vertical development of the city is being promoted for planned development, streets will not be declared commercial as adequate provisions have been made to address the need of commercial spaces in the capital.

In the aftermath of large-scale sealing and demolition of commercial establishments operating from residential areas in 2006, mixed land use was allowed by the Centre and regulations were introduced in the MPD-2021 that was notified on February 7, 2007. Since 2007, over 3,000 streets, mostly in residential areas, have been declared as mixed land use, commercial or pedestrian streets due to commercial activity on them.

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city say that the mixed land use provisions have “ruined the residential character” of the neighbourhoods.

A senior DDA official said, “The new plan has provision for mixed land use development on plots which are located on 24-metre wide right of way. The current provision is for 18-metre right of way. This will help in checking rampant commercialisation to a large extent.”

But residents say that the draft plan is silent on how the problems being faced by people who live in such areas will be addressed. Rajiv Kakria, convenor of Save our City campaign and a resident of Greater Kailash-I, said, “But what about the problem which are already there.. The plan is silent on it. Mixed land use provisions have messed up the residential character of the city. Those who have prepared the plan are not aware of the ground situation.”

DDA officials said that the plan is an application for future developments only.

No local area plans

Local area plans (LAPs), which were a significant feature of the MPD-2021, have been done away with in the current draft.

Urban planner Shamsher Singh, former chief town planner with erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi, said it is not a good move. “LAPs are needed to give an idea about utilities and infrastructure that is needed at a municipal ward level. It is prepared with the active participation of residents. This is the most basic level of plan or rather it makes the implementation of the MPD easier.”

But DDA officials said that LAPs were never prepared and notified. “We now plan to do more detailed layout plans,” they said.

Industrial and greenbelt areas

The plan proposes that plots in industrial area can be used for commercial, group housing, developing co-working spaces, etc, providing new spaces for commercial development.

The plan also envisages a green development area policy to allow commercial and institutional establishments in greenbelt villages.Currently, no new construction, either residential or commercial, is allowed in the 47 villages located on the city’s periphery. Some of them are Dhansa, Mitraon, Tikri Kalan, Kapashera, parts of Rajokri, Ghumanhera, Bamnoli and Bijwasan.

The new policy, a senior DDA official said, will allow planned development in these villages and make way for institutions, hospitals and big parks. The policy will also be applicable to 23 villages that are currently covered under the Low-Density Residential Area (LDRA) policy that was notified in 2013.

Environmentalist Diwan Singh cautioned that the policy will result in rampant commercial activities in greenbelt villages. “These are the green buffers of the city. What will be left, if development is allowed in these villages?,” he said.