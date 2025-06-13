Mathura man uses fake social media IDs to dupe women, arrested

A 26-year-old man, who allegedly duped a woman of Rs16 lakh by impersonating as a sub inspector, was arrested near platform number 9 of Varanasi Cantt police station during the wee hours of Wednesday, said police. The man has also duped 13 women from four other states by using IDs of public servants and promising the victims placements in government departments. (Pic for representation only)

The accused has been identified as Munfaid, a resident of Devseras village under Govardhan police station area in Mathura district, a police officer said.

Munfaid impersonated as sub inspector Deepak Kumar Ranawat who is the public relations officer of Commissioner of police, Varanasi, Mohit Agarwal, and used Deepak’s photo and identity in his own social media account to commit fraud, said the police officer.

As per the cops, the accused duped the complainant Anita Yadav for ₹16 lakh in the name of providing her son a government job.

Anita had logged the complaint with the Police Commissioner on May 27, alleging that sub-inspector Deepak promised her son a government job for which he sent one of his men to her and took ₹16 lakh from her, she alleged. Neither did her son get a job nor was her money returned, she added.

Soon after the complaint, the police commissioner ordered a probe and directed deputy commissioner of police, crime, Sarvanan T to investigate the matter. Also, sub inspector Deepak has been removed from the post of PRO till the investigation is completed.

Probe by DCP crime revealed that the accused used sub inspector Deepak’s photo, name and his fake identity card to cheat women.

The police officer said that during interrogation, Munfaid said that he used to upload photos and videos of police officers from the internet and by creating fake IDs on social media platforms, he used to talk to people posing as a public servant and used to collect huge amounts of money by promising them government jobs.

Meanwhile, the involvement of sub inspector Deepak Kumar Ranawat in the crime has not been found yet.

After the matter came to light, the accused was booked under section 318 (4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340 (2) of BNS. Section 204 has been added to the case, added the police officer.

The accused was presented before the court from where he was sent to the jail, added the officer.