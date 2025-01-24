Mauni Amavasya preps: Zonal ghats designated for bathing, no VIP motorboats and more

With up to 10 crore devotees expected for the biggest bathing festival of Mahakumbh-2025 on Mauni Amavasya, on January 29, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has implemented comprehensive measures to manage traffic and crowds efficiently at the sector level. Newly-initiated Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take a dip in the sacred waters of the river Ganges after participating in religious rituals during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 24, 2025. (Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)

Learning from the massive turnout on Makar Sankranti (January 15), a special zonal plan has been devised to ensure smooth movement. Pilgrims will now take dips at the nearest bathing ghats within the mela area instead of everyone proceeding to the Sangam Nose.

District magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand said, “Extensive arrangements have been made for the largest bathing festival. Pilgrims will return from the same sector or zone they bathed in, and steps are in place to ensure tight security and orderly movement.”

Zonal plans for devotees

To minimise crowding, specific routes and ghats have been assigned for pilgrims from different regions.

According to the detailed plan devised by the authorities, only devotees arriving from Kanpur will be allowed to proceed to Sangam Nose for bathing, while others will be directed to nearby ghats.

Lucknow and Ayodhya: Pilgrims will bathe at Dashashmedh Ghat. Overflow crowds will be directed to Nagvasuki, Rasulabad, and Phaphamau Ghats.

Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and Gorakhpur: Vehicles will park at Andawa, with pilgrims directed to Airavat Ghat, Triveni Ghat, and other nearby ghats.

Mirzapur and Madhya Pradesh: Pilgrims will bathe at ghats near Arail Triveni Pushp, with movement toward Sangam prohibited.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that devotees return to the same sector or zone where they arrived. Movement to Sangam Nose or other zones will not be permitted under any circumstances.

To ensure convenience and orderly movement, instructions have been issued to minimise inter-zone travel, especially at Sangam Nose, from January 27 to 29. All ADMs, Additional SPs, COs, SDMs, and Sector Magistrates will supervise arrangements within their respective jurisdictions to maintain order.

Route for Akhadas

The route for the Amrit Snan of 13 Akhadas has also been finalised. Akhadas will leave camps sequentially, entering Sangam via Triveni pontoon bridge. Barricades along the route will ensure smooth movement, with separate corridors for media and administration. Devotees will bathe on the Akshayvat side of the Sangam.

Safety and crowd management

Boat operations, including motorboats for VIPs, are banned, except for Jal Police, NDRF, and SDRF rescue missions. Barricades reinforced with steel nets will prevent breaches, a response to incidents during Makar Sankranti.

To control crowds, holding areas and temporary accommodations will be set up. In case of excessive pressure, devotees may be stopped at Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, or Bhadohi. The ICCC control room will monitor crowd density and implement the action plan accordingly.

Infrastructure enhancements

The fair area’s 12-km-long ghats are equipped with improved lighting, toilets, changing rooms, and cleanliness measures. Essential materials like straw and sacks are stocked for support.

Special bathing order

Mahanirvani and Atal Akhadas will take bath first on the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya. The mela authority has prepared the order of bathing for the sadhus of the monastic orders. All the Akhadas have been given different timings for bathing. Akhadas will be allowed to take bath only at their scheduled time.