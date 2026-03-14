MCD to revamp pump house, build new STP across parks

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday approved a proposal to remodel an existing pump house in east Delhi for sludge drain and construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) to supply treated water to several municipal parks across east Delhi, said officials. Sewage treatment plant (representative photo)

The announcement was made by mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh after a general meeting.

According to the mayor, the project will cover parks in Sunder Nagri, Shastri Park, IP Extension, Laxmi Nagar and adjoining areas. The plan involves modernising the pumping infrastructure and using treated wastewater from a waste water treatment plant (WWTP) for horticulture purposes in municipal parks.

Singh said the initiative is aimed at promoting water conservation and supporting the city’s green cover.

The house also approved a proposal to involve civil society groups in the upkeep of cremation and burial facilities. As part of the plan, 24 NGOs, resident welfare societies (RWSs) and self-help groups have been finalised for the adoption, development and maintenance of cremation grounds, burial grounds and cemeteries under the civic body.

In another initiative, the corporation recommended two NGOs to undertake a pilot project for cremations using 100% upla (cow dung cakes) at the Green Park cremation ground in the south zone and the Dwarka Sector 24 cremation ground in the Najafgarh zone. The move aims to encourage environmentally sustainable cremation practices and reduce the use of conventional firewood.

The mayor also announced that MCD has regularised the services of 105 safai karmacharis. He said the regularisation process will continue so that all eligible sanitation workers receive the benefits of permanent employment.