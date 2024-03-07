 MCG begins process to regularise 50,000 illegal water connections - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / MCG begins process to regularise 50,000 illegal water connections

MCG begins process to regularise 50,000 illegal water connections

ByLeena Dhankhar
Mar 08, 2024 05:58 AM IST

There are approximately two and a half lakh water connections in residential, commercial, and industrial categories but 50,000 connections are deemed illegal

Gurugram: After regularising several unauthorised colonies in Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has now initiated the process of legitimising approximately 50,000 illegal water connections in the city, officials aware of the matter said.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials said that these connections exist in unauthorised colonies, and a survey would be conducted to formalise them, thereby providing legal water connections to these areas. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials said that these connections exist in unauthorised colonies, and a survey would be conducted to formalise them, thereby providing legal water connections to these areas. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

MCG officials said that these connections exist in unauthorised colonies, and a survey would be conducted to formalise them, thereby providing legal water connections to these areas.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The civic agency aims to ensure the proper validation of these connections, further contributing to the regularisation efforts in Gurugram. “Tenders have been issued to legitimise unauthorised water connections in locations beyond the arms depot area in Gurugram. A new agency will be assigned the task of preparing reports on unauthorised connections, in addition to the distribution of water bills, and maintenance of software. Next week, the agency will be assigned the task after opening the tender,” said Nijesh Manderna, executive engineer of the MCG.

In the Gurugram Municipal Corporation area, there are currently 1,98,000 valid water connections, said officials.

According to property IDs, there are approximately two and a half lakh water connections in residential, commercial, and industrial categories. However, 50,000 water connections are deemed illegal. The tenure of the agency, which has been functioning for the last five years, got over in December, and it has been extended for an additional three months. During this period, the MCG has initiated the tender process, and the tenders will be opened by March 15.

Following this, the agency will conduct a survey in those areas identified by the Municipal Corporation where illegal water connections exist. “Illegal water connections are prevalent in areas including a 900-meter radius around the arms depot, unauthorised colonies, and rural areas,” said Manderna.

MCG officials said that the civic agency supplies 570 MLD (million litres per day) of water daily.

Since January 2018, the MCG has started taking responsibility of providing water connections within residential sectors from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). During the same time, MCG also took over 37 HSVP sectors.

According to MCG officials, water is charged at a flat rate in the city—the first 20 kilolitres are charged at 8 per kilolitre and for every kilolitre thereafter the charges are 10 per kilolitre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On