MCG begins process to regularise 50,000 illegal water connections

Gurugram: After regularising several unauthorised colonies in Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has now initiated the process of legitimising approximately 50,000 illegal water connections in the city, officials aware of the matter said. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials said that these connections exist in unauthorised colonies, and a survey would be conducted to formalise them, thereby providing legal water connections to these areas. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The civic agency aims to ensure the proper validation of these connections, further contributing to the regularisation efforts in Gurugram. “Tenders have been issued to legitimise unauthorised water connections in locations beyond the arms depot area in Gurugram. A new agency will be assigned the task of preparing reports on unauthorised connections, in addition to the distribution of water bills, and maintenance of software. Next week, the agency will be assigned the task after opening the tender,” said Nijesh Manderna, executive engineer of the MCG.

In the Gurugram Municipal Corporation area, there are currently 1,98,000 valid water connections, said officials.

According to property IDs, there are approximately two and a half lakh water connections in residential, commercial, and industrial categories. However, 50,000 water connections are deemed illegal. The tenure of the agency, which has been functioning for the last five years, got over in December, and it has been extended for an additional three months. During this period, the MCG has initiated the tender process, and the tenders will be opened by March 15.

Following this, the agency will conduct a survey in those areas identified by the Municipal Corporation where illegal water connections exist. “Illegal water connections are prevalent in areas including a 900-meter radius around the arms depot, unauthorised colonies, and rural areas,” said Manderna.

MCG officials said that the civic agency supplies 570 MLD (million litres per day) of water daily.

Since January 2018, the MCG has started taking responsibility of providing water connections within residential sectors from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). During the same time, MCG also took over 37 HSVP sectors.

According to MCG officials, water is charged at a flat rate in the city—the first 20 kilolitres are charged at ₹8 per kilolitre and for every kilolitre thereafter the charges are ₹10 per kilolitre.