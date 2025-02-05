Menu Explore
MCG holds meeting on environmental hazards due to use of plastic

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2025 09:32 PM IST

The meet discussed adverse effects of plastic pollution, as the MCG additional commissioner urged vendors to take immediate steps to stop the use of plastic in their businesses

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) convened a meeting to address rising concerns over environmental damage caused by the use of plastic. The primary agenda of the meeting was to educate vendors about the recently imposed ban on plastic and emphasise its significance in protecting public health.

MCG officials during the meeting underlined that the government has imposed a strict ban on single-use plastic items and polythene carry bags. Violators involved in usage, storage, sale, or manufacturing of banned plastic products will face heavy fines. (PTI)
Additional commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh highlighted the adverse effects of plastic pollution and urged vendors to take immediate steps to stop the use of plastic in their businesses. He stressed the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives such as biodegradable, organic, or recyclable materials. “Sustainable practices not only protect the environment but also contribute to the development of a cleaner and safer city,” he said.

The meeting also focused on MCG’s ongoing initiatives to make Gurugram a plastic-free city. Singh assured vendors that the corporation would provide them with necessary resources, guidance, and alternative solutions to facilitate a smooth transition away from the use of plastic. “We must change our habits— we should not use plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items, nor should we allow others to do so. This issue is directly linked to our health and environment,” he said.

MCG officials reiterated that the government has imposed a strict ban on single-use plastic items and polythene carry bags. Violators involved in usage, storage, sale, or manufacturing of banned plastic products will face heavy fines. MCG teams have been actively enforcing the ban, issuing 349 challans last month alone, amounting to a total fine of 3.5 lakh.

