MCG opens facilitation centre to offer multiple services under one roof

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set up a citizen facilitation centre in Sector 14 to provide various civic services at a single location, officials said on Thursday.
The centre has been established at the community centre in Ward 25, Sector 14, with the aim of making municipal services more accessible, officials said, adding that the initiative will reduce the need for residents to visit multiple government offices for different services.
Through the facility, citizens will be able to access several services related to the MCG and the Urban Local Bodies Department under one roof.
The services offered will include property tax, water and sewerage, challans, and birth and death certificates.
The centre also provides services related to Haryana Parivar Pehchan Patra, a unique 8-digit identification number issued by the Haryana government to every family residing in the state for accessing various government welfare schemes and services.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the initiative is a part of the civic body’s efforts to ensure that government services are delivered in a simple, transparent and efficient manner.
“The objective is to make civic services easily accessible to residents. Through this centre, citizens will be able to complete documentation, make payments and address grievances in a streamlined manner,” he said.
Officials urged residents to make the most of the centre to avail of services.
