Medical practitioner lynched in Bihar’s Jamui

A case has been registered with the Gidhdhaur police station against five named accused and 15 others, but no arrest has been made yet, the police said.
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:10 PM IST

PATNA

A 40-year-old rural medical practitioner (RMP) was allegedly beaten to death for his suspected illicit relationship with a married woman in Bihar’s Jamui district late Monday night.

A case has been registered with the Gidhdhaur police station against five named accused and 15 others, but no arrest has been made yet, the police said, adding that the incident took place at Nichli-Seva village around 11.30 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Pandit.

Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Gidhdhaur police station, said the man’s hands and legs tied and he was thrashed by nearly two dozen men. “Villagers have alleged that he developed sexual relationship with the women and girls during their treatment,” said the SHO.

Subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Dr Rakesh Kumar said the police were examining call detail records of the named accused, victim and the woman as part of their probe.

In a similar incident on Monday, a man beaten to death in a village in Saharsa district on suspicion of cattle theft.

