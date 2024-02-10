MEGA E-AUCTION: UPSIDA sets Feb 14 as application deadline

LUCKNOW: In a move to accelerate the industrial development of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is set to facilitate a mega e-auction of 84 industrial plots managed by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), a government spokesperson said on Saturday. Trans Ganga City in Unnao (Sourced)

The auction process will encompass industrial areas across several key districts, including Unnao Trans Ganga City, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Agra, Hardoi, and Varanasi, leveraging the State Bank of India (SBI) e-tendering portal.

The application deadline for participation in the mega e-auction has been slated for February 14. UPSIDA, in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), will oversee the e-tendering process through SBI’s dedicated e-tender portal, ensuring a seamless and efficient procedure.

“This initiative follows UPSIDA’s earlier endeavour on December 29, 2023, which initiated the process for auctioning 106 industrial, 13 commercial, and 16 build-up hall flatted factory plots. Subsequently, the remaining 84 industrial plots will undergo e-tendering, further advancing the state’s industrial landscape,” the spokesperson said.

“These plots, varying in size and utility, will serve as hubs for industrial, warehousing, commercial, and flatted factory operations,” he said. “Critical details such as reserved prices, total area, and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) prices have been meticulously provided, ensuring transparency and accessibility,” he added.

The plots range from 2,426.97 square metres to 5,3563 square metres, with the most valuable plot commanding a reserved price of ₹64.69 crore. Interested parties can secure reserved plots for build-up hall flatted factories with a nominal EMD of ₹50,000, presenting a lucrative opportunity for diverse industrial endeavours.