Meghalaya high court freezes govt recruitment till roster system is put in place
SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has stayed all government recruitment processes until a roster system is put in place for the appropriate implementation of the recruitment policy.
“The further recruitment processes for all posts in the state will remain stayed in the sense that no further appointments will be made until the roster system is put in place,” a bench headed by chief justice Sanjib Banerjee said in an order on Tuesday, adding, “This will apply across state government agencies and instrumentalities in the state wherever the reservation policy is in vogue.”
The bench warned that the absence of any roster system leaves open possibilities of nepotism and arbitrariness and worse forms of subversions and termed the absence of a roster system as “deplorable state of affairs”.
Lashing against bureaucrats of the state, the court said it was “alarming” that despite 50 years of statehood and an equal number of years of reservation in government jobs, the roster system was absent.
“This bench was constrained to raise a question in course of a recent matter as to how the reservation policy could be implemented without a roster,” it said.
Advocate general Amit Kumar, who was present in the court during the hearing on Tuesday, acknowledged that reservation cannot be implemented without a roster.
While the matter was admitted as a petition by Ms ZR Marak, the bench said the matter will be taken up in the form of a PIL in the next hearing.
The court expressed shock that the same “distressing feature” existed while filling up for various posts in the high court over the last decade of its existence.
The court has also taken note of the “mistakes” in the notifications and official memoranda relied upon by the government and said, “Mistakes that should not have happened if proper mind was applied to the matters in issue.”
The matter will be heard again on April 20, the court said.
Fresh mop-up round counseling at Baba Farid varsity
After the cancellation of All-India Quota mop-up round counseling and also a special round of counselling by the Medical Council Committee, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has started a fresh mop-up round for state quota seats. After the MCC cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for AIQ seats allotted during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the BFUHS had put the mop-up round for the state quota on hold.
Engineer held for graft put ₹64 lakh in mother-in-law’s bank. She died in 2010
The engineer of Odisha's rural development department, who was arrested last week on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to Ashish Kumar Dash, superintending engineer of Rural Works division of Malkangiri district's known sources of income, used to deposit cash in the bank accounts of his late mother-in-law, officials said. He was also operating one more account in State Bank of India, Keonjhar, in name of his deceased mother-in-law, who died in October 2010.
Probe into illegal regularisation, recruitment of employees in ZPs, panchayat samitis
The Punjab rural development and panchayat department has launched a probe into illegal regularisation or recruitment of employees in the zila parishads and panchayat samitis. Financial commissioner of the rural development and panchayat department Rahul Bhandari on Wednesday formed a panel to verify the records of such employees. Bhandari directed the panel to submit its report to him within three weeks. Sandhu submitted his report to FCR Rahul Bhandari in March this year.
Ludhiana | 2 cops booked for taking bribe
The vigilance bureau on Wednesday booked two cops for allegedly taking bribe from residents in lieu of getting their work done. In the first case, a passport verification officer Dilbag Singh deployed at the Sanjh Kendra of Division No 8 police station was booked for seeking ₹20,000. The case was registered on the complaint of Rahul Sahni of Deep Nagar.
Ludhiana | Two fresh Covid infections reported in 24 hours
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday. So far, 1,09,791 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,499 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. On Wednesday, the district was left with 13 active cases. Ten persons are under home-isolation while three are under treatment at different hospitals. The administration has appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
