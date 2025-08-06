Meghalaya officer, missing during family outing, found dead downstream

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday called off the search for a bureaucrat who went missing during a family outing on Sunday after his body was found at the Pelga waterfalls, several kilometres from the spot where he was last seen in the swollen Ganol river. (File)

On Sunday afternoon , Teseng M. Sangma, a sub-divisional agriculture officer in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district, was swept away by strong currents of the river during an outing in Sella Wari, Edenbari near Tura, the district capital and principal town of the western part of the state.

The incident led to an intensive multi-agency operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Special Rescue Team (SRT), Fire & Emergency Services, Tura police, and local volunteers, who braved relentless rains and treacherous terrain to comb the river and its adjoining areas.

West Garo Hills superintendent of police Abraham T Sangma confirmed the officer’s death. “This was a deeply unfortunate incident,” he said. “I also want to especially acknowledge the tireless efforts of our rescue teams and express our gratitude to residents of the area who willingly stepped forward to reach out and assist. Their commitment and solidarity during this time have been truly commendable,” the officer said.