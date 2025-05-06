Meghalaya pushes for expansion of Baljek Airport in West Garo Hills

Shillong: The Uttarakhand government has formally requested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to take over Baljek Airport —located on the outskirts of Tura, the principal town of West Garo Hills District —on an Operations and Maintenance (O\&M) basis, in a renewed effort to boost air connectivity in western Meghalaya. The Baljek Airport was first conceptualised in the late 1990s as part of the central government’s vision to enhance air infrastructure in the North East. (Representational image)

The immediate goal is to operationalise the airport for 20-seater aircraft, with a clear roadmap to upgrade it for ATR-72-type aircraft in subsequent phases.

To initiate this process, the State has urged AAI to begin the licensing procedure with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Simultaneously, key agreements on Operations and Maintenance ((O\&M)) and Communications, Navigation & Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) are being formalised to ensure readiness for regulated civil aviation operations.

Baljek Airport was first conceptualised in the late 1990s as part of the central government’s vision to enhance air infrastructure in the North East. The construction began in 2001, and the airport was inaugurated in October 2008. Built at an estimated cost of around ₹12.5 crore, the airport was originally designed to handle 20-seater aircraft. However, despite the initial enthusiasm, the airport never became operational due to multiple challenges—primarily the lack of licensing, technical readiness, and adequate infrastructure.

The airport has since remained inoperative, despite its strategic importance for the Garo Hills region, which continues to rely on road connectivity and distant airports in neighbouring states.

In its latest proposal, the state government has asked AAI to take over Baljek Airport on an “as is where is” basis and initiate development procedures. AAI has responded positively but requested acquisition of additional land to make the facility fully functional and scalable.

In line with DPRs prepared by AAI in 2010 and 2017, the state had earlier acquired 56.5 acres of land. AAI has now proposed a total of 125 acres for Phase-I development, incorporating the already acquired land, and an additional 115 acres for Phase-II to support future expansion—including the possibility of extending the runway, building larger terminal infrastructure, and installing advanced navigation systems.

In the immediate term, the plan is to begin operations using 20-seater aircraft such as the Dornier 228, which is commonly used under the Government of India’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) regional air connectivity scheme. Once the necessary infrastructure is in place, the airport will be upgraded to accommodate ATR-72 aircraft, which are preferred for regional routes due to their capacity and efficiency.

A communique from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) noted, “The operationalisation and eventual expansion of Baljek Airport is part of a larger commitment to improve connectivity, promote tourism, and drive economic activity in the Garo Hills.”

Beyond civil aviation, Baljek Airport holds critical strategic value. Its proximity to the India-Bangladesh international border positions it as a vital asset in the event of national emergencies or border-related contingencies. As demonstrated in Uttar Pradesh, where the Indian Air Force successfully conducted landing and take-off drills on expressways to test rapid deployment capability, upgraded regional airports like Baljek could serve as alternative runways or forward operating bases for the armed forces. Once the runway and air traffic infrastructure are strengthened, Baljek could be used for emergency military operations, enhancing Meghalaya’s and India’s preparedness along sensitive frontiers.

Baljek’s revival holds regional significance as well. It is expected to reduce travel time for residents of Garo Hills, attract investment, and improve the region’s integration with the rest of the country. The airport’s functioning will also improve medical evacuation capabilities and response times during natural calamities.

Despite its non-operational status for commercial flights, Baljek Airport has seen landings by several VVIPs and hosted moments of national and international significance. Former President Pratibha Patil made history by inaugurating the airport on October 22, 2008, becoming the first Head of State to land at Baljek. More recently, President Droupadi Murmu touched down at the airport on January 16, 2024, during her official visit to the region, underlining its continued strategic relevance and potential.

The airstrip has also welcomed Indian Air Force aircraft for drills, and hosted concerts by Michael Learns to Rock in 2009, Smokie in 2010, and Venga Boys last year —events that brought global attention to the Garo Hills region and underscored the need for better connectivity and infrastructure.

With political will aligning with technical preparedness, and both the State and AAI committed to the airport’s development, Baljek is poised for long-overdue take-off. If successful, its revival will mark not only the return of air services to the region but also a critical leap in Meghalaya’s strategic, economic, and infrastructural roadmap.