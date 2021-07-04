Metro software to monitor work on Phase 4 construction

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a custom-made project monitoring software to oversee the progress of work on its phase-4 corridors and for the Patna Metro, Metro officials said on Sunday.

DMRC said that the IPMS (Integrated Project Monitoring Software) will monitor the progress of work in different aspects including civil, electrical and mechanical, and signalling and telecommunication contract work.

“In a major initiative towards digitising its functioning, the DMRC has implemented a custom-made project monitoring software known as the IPMS for monitoring the progress of its phase-4 routes and the Patna Metro,” it said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019, laid the foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail Project. DMRC is working to expand Metro in Patna.

Through IPMS, all the stages of project, planning, and implementation, right from the tender stage to revenue operation of each corridor will be monitored, including the issues of work front availability, such as land availability, tree transplantation and shifting of services and design status, officials said.

The software was launched in April this year and is being used for monitoring the progress of contract packages which are awarded, and in progress. As the works get gradually awarded, they are integrated in the IPMS, the DMRC said.

Till phase-3 completion, DMRC’s project monitoring was being done manually, officials said.

Specially-designed dashboards will feature progress of all major components of construction and their status can be checked just by the click of a button, they said.

“This will also help in better record-keeping and knowledge sharing among the engineers. DMRC’s vendor payment portal, which carries all relevant information regarding payments made to the vendors will also be integrated with this platform in the days to come,” DMRC statement read.