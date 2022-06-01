Minor alleges rape inside madarsa, maulana booked
A case was registered against a ‘maulana’ for the alleged rape of a minor girl residing in a madarsa in the Malpura region of Agra district.
The accused ‘maulana’ was absconding after the 12-year-old minor, living in the ‘madarsa’, narrated her ordeal to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra SK Singh. The victim girl and her family met SSP on Monday, following which Malpura police were asked to investigate the matter. The case was registered on Wednesday.
The matter relates to a ‘madarsa’ where around 30 minor girls from the minority community reside. The victim alleged that the ‘maulana’ (teacher) used to sexually abuse the girl students. The maulana was also residing at the madrasa with his family.
“The case has been registered under section 376 (rape) and 506 of IPC relevant provision of Section 5F and 6 of POCSO Act on the complaint of the mother of the victim. The accused Maulana Shakir, aged around 50, is absconding, but efforts are being made to nab him,” stated Tejveer Singh, SHO Malpura police station.
The family members of the victim have also alleged that the daughter and the son of Shakir, and the grandfather of the accused used to threaten the victim with death if the girl sought help or the matter was exposed. The trio has also been named in the FIR and are absconding, police said.
“The matter has been reported to the child welfare committee in Agra and UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. It is a shocking case and needs proper investigation as at least three girls were targeted by Maulana, who lived with his three wives at madarsa,” stated Naresh Paras, a child rights activist.
Paras said a mechanism of routine checking of the ‘madarsas’ should be there so that the minors residing there don’t face harassment.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics