Minor boy kills three people including grandmother in Odisha: Police

A 14-year-old boy in Odisha’s Bhadrak district was arrested for allegedly killing his grandmother and two others, one of which he sexually assaulted, police said on Thursday. The accused confessed to have killed his grandmother a little before killing the 35-year-old woman and her daughter. (Representative file photo)

According to police officials, the minor was found sitting near the body of a 35-year-old tribal woman near a farmland in Raimani village on Wednesday. As he was trying to flee, locals caught him and handed him over to the police.

Hours later, the body of 7-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was found lying under a bridge.

“During interrogation, the minor boy confessed to having sexually assaulted the woman and hacked her to death. As the woman’s daughter was the sole witness to the incident, he killed,” said Bhadrak sub divisional police officer Sourav Ota.

On Thursday, the body of the accused minor’s grandmother was found a little away from the spot where the two other bodies were found.

“The accused also confessed to have killed his grandmother a little before killing the 35-year-old woman and her daughter. He asked for some money from his grandmother and when she refused, he strangled her with a saree, assaulted her leading to her death. A bag was recovered from the site,” a police official said.