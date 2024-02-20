Minor girl allegedly gangraped by four persons inside moving car in Assam: Police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four persons in a moving vehicle in Assam’s Cachar district, police said. Police said that one of the four accused, a 30-year-old married man, was known to the girl. (Representative file photo)

According to police, one person was known to the minor girl.

The incident happened on February 15, and it came to light a few days later after the girl’s family member lodged an official complaint at Kachudaram police station in Cachar.

According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly kidnapped by four men and gangraped in a car.

Police said that one of the four accused, a 30-year-old married man, was known to the girl.

“The man recently bought the vehicle and called the girl to meet him on February 15 evening. After she reached, they dragged her inside the vehicle and raped her, according to the minor girl’s statement,” police said.

The officer incharge of Kachudaram Police Station, R Nath said that they have registered a case against the four accused under section 376D, Gang Rape, 363 (Kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“We have identified them, and our officials are trying to trace them as all of them are absconding,” he told HT on Tuesday.

The minor girl’s family said she is receiving counselling.

“She has gone through a traumatic moment which has affected her mantal health. We are trying to provide her adequate treatment,” the family members said.

They also demanded strict action against the accused persons.

“These four boys deserve strict punishment, and we appeal to the police and judiciary not to spare them,” the minor girl’s mother said.